Malaysia launches 500 million ringgit sukuk for Coronavirus recovery
SHAFAQNA-Malaysia launched a 500 million ringgit ($119.45 million) sukuk as part of the government’s efforts to raise funds for their COVID-19 economic recovery plan, according to finance ministry.
The Sukuk Prihatin will be offered on digital banking platforms from Aug 18 to Sept 17, offering a 2% profit rate over a two-year maturity period, according to a statement from the ministry, Reuters reported.
