Date :Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 | Time : 06:14 |ID: 162400 | Print

Malaysia launches 500 million ringgit sukuk for Coronavirus recovery

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Malaysia launched a 500 million ringgit ($119.45 million) sukuk as part of the government’s efforts to raise funds for their COVID-19 economic recovery plan, according to finance ministry.

The Sukuk Prihatin will be offered on digital banking platforms from Aug 18 to Sept 17, offering a 2% profit rate over a two-year maturity period, according to a statement from the ministry, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Palestine seeks medical supplies to fight Coronavirus
Rights group reports about anti-Shia violations during Muharram 2019
Eid Al-Adha prayers will not be offered in the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat…
Malaysian official stresses closure of mosques to prevent COVID-19 spread
Muslim nations consider gold and barter trade to beat US sanctions
More than 11m recovered from COVID-19 globally
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *