Palestinians protest UAE-Israel deal in Berlin

SHAFAQNA- A group of Palestinians gathered at the UAE’s Embassy in Berlin on Monday to protest against UAE-Israel deal.

Chanting in Arabic “Palestine is Arab” and “The Emirates are Zionist”, protesters voiced anger over the UAE’s decision to establish full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

Many protesters carried signs saying “Down with the traitors”, “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine”, “Down with the unfair deal of the century”, “We will not forego our right of return based on UN Resolution 194” and “No peace without ensuring Palestinians rights”, AA reported.

