Michelle Obama: Trump is the ‘wrong president’

SHAFAQNA- The former first lady Michelle Obama slammed Donald Trump in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, saying he is the wrong president for our country. Michelle Obama said the US needs a leader that can empathise with those who struggled financially or lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Trump, she said, “is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment … It is what it is.” “So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election … We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it”, Al Jazeera reported.