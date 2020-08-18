Date :Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 | Time : 11:06 |ID: 162416 | Print

Video: Joint statement of scholars and representatives of Grand Ulama in UK on Mourning of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- A joint Statement on the Mourning of Imam Hussain (A.S) by scholars and representatives of Grand Ulama in the UK.

