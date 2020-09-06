UAE-Israel deal : Escalation of the cold war with Iran

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Relations between Israel and Persian Gulf States including Saudi Arabia and the UAE are founded on a mutual enmity towards Iran. Liquidating Palestinian rights and bypassing the Palestinian issue is seen as key to building up anti-Iran alliance under American oversight.

Relations among Israel, the UAE and some other Middle Eastern countries, even Saudi Arabia, already existed behind the scenes.

So at the current juncture, the deal is not so much a shift in itself as a ratification of changes that have already taken place. Chief among these are the waning of Arab nationalism and the Palestinian cause as a Pan-Arab concern but also, most important, the escalation of the cold war with Iran.

What has been exposed by the normalisation agreement between Israel and the UAE, brokered by Washington, is acceptance of the arguments for a regional buffer to counter Iran’s growing power and influence, The Conversation mentioned. Analysts all predicted that other Gulf monarchies would soon follow suit, with Bahrain and Oman considered prime candidates.

Netanyahu has been pushing for over a decade, that Israel can normalize relations with the Arab world without resolving the Palestinian question first. The events of the past decade have made Arab leaders, more receptive to this argument. The UAE and Saudi Arabia no longer perceive Israel as a serious threat to them. They believe that the main threats these countries perceive today is Iran.

Trump has been able to unite these countries, despite their historical animosities and rivalries, around their shared fears of Iran’s regional influence, its nuclear case, and the Islamic revolutionary fervor it exports.

Perhaps more accurately, he has capitalized on those anxieties by presenting the U.S. as an unconditional friend (and weapons supplier) of any country that shares US enmity toward Iran.

In short, according to US strategy in Middle East, containing the Iranian threat is more important to some Arab states than the Palestinian cause and, the deal solidify and formalize the anti-Iranian coalition in the region.

In addition to the unfounded allegations about Iran’s political and military in recent months, the Trump administration sought recently to extend the U.N. Security Council’s arms embargo on Iran, but lacking the support of China, France, Germany, Russia, and the U.K., the effort was doomed to fail, according to Nymag. Despite having torn up the deal with Iran, US administration now intends to try to enforce its “snapback” provision, which was set up to punish Iranian violations by reimposing sanctions.

None of US allies agree that this country have legal standing to enforce the provisions of a treaty Trump abandoned.