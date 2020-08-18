How to prepare defending the truth?

SHAFAQNA – If you wanted to stand against the falsehood without any fear and defend the truth, and the superpowers and their modern weapons and satans making sure their conspiracies do not affect your souls, and do not defeat you; accustom yourselves to live a simple life. And avoid attachment of the heart to wealth and position. The great men (and women) who did great service to their nations, majority of them lived a simple life and were uninterested toward the luxuries of the world [1].

[1] Sahifeye Imam, Imam Khomeini (RA), Vol. 18, Page 471.