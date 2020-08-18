Special security plan during Muharram 2020 in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf police denied reopening the checkpoints to pilgrims on Tuesday.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting the Iraqi News Agency, Najaf Ashraf police department denied the reopening of checkpoints to pilgrims and once again apologized for not being able to accept pilgrims from all Iraqi provinces.

Najaf police pointed out: “Najaf province is completely closed based on the decisions of the Supreme National Health Committee and also the decisions of the crisis management headquarters in this province and will be reopened only with the decision of official institutions”.

Furthermore, the police department announced the development of a security plan for the month of Muharram to protect Hussaini rites and rituals.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced in a statement: “The commander in chief of Najaf Ashraf police discussed the issue of drawing up a security plan for the month of Muharram in a meeting with the directors of security services and police directors of departments and provinces”.

According to Nas News, the statement added: “Najaf Police Commander has developed a security plan for the holy month of Muharram to protect the Hussaini rituals and has intensified security measures around the old city of Najaf, the two mosques of Al-Kufa and Al-Sahlah, as well as other shrines.”

Earlier, some news had been published about the reopening of checkpoints for Najaf Ashraf pilgrims on the internet.

