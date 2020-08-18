Astan Quds Alawi announced cancellation of special Muharram ceremonies and rituals

SHAFAQNA- The custodian of the Alawi Holy Shrine announced today, on Tuesday, that the shrine is fully ready for the revival of the first decade of Muharram, adding that the holding of the rituals has been canceled due to the recommendations of the religious authority and the crisis management group.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting the Iraqi news agency “INA”, “Faeq Al-Shammari”, the Information and Media Officer of the AlaWi shrine, told the news agency: “According to the recommendations of the religious authority and the crisis management headquarters, holding rituals will be canceled until further notice.”

He added: “The holy shrine has prepared the arrangements for welcoming the Month of Muharram and reviving the rituals and ceremonies with the efforts of the employees of its cultural and intellectual departments through satellite and radio networks. Also, the official website of the shrine will publish the events of Hussaini pulpit.”

Shammari added: “The holy shrine fully executes hygienic measures by observing spacing and installing advanced systems that examine and disinfect people.” On the other hand, “Zaki Jerio”, the Secretary General of the Najaf Ashraf Hussaini Caravan Board, stated: “Some official caravans hold ceremonies and rituals in the open air, observing the sanitary distance.” He stressed that the Najaf Hussaini Caravan Board will revoke the licenses of caravans that violate the actions and instructions of the Crisis Management Group.

It should be noted that the Supreme Religious Authority called for the postponement of this year’s rituals due to the health risks caused by holding rallies, and due to the epidemic of Corona virus, has emphasized the spread of grief in the streets and public places for the continuation of Hussaini rituals.

This news is published by Shafaqna and translated by Shafaqna English.