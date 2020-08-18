Statement by 20 Saudi Shia scholars on holding Muharram mourning ceremonies amid Corona

SHAFAQNA: Twenty Shia clerics in the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia stressed that the commemoration of Ashura is not limited to attending Husaini ceremonies, and called for the revival of the ceremony through modern means of communication.

This group of scholars from the eastern region of Saudi Arabia (Al-Qatif and Al-Ahsa provinces), in collective statements called for creativity and initiative in reviving Muharram ceremonies and providing services using various technological means, in a way that is appropriate to health precautions.

They demanded that the revival of the Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) commemoration this year be no less than in previous years. In the attempt to observe health protocols, they suggested that in order to compensate for the limited attendance at the ceremony, they would participate in Muharram ceremonies widely on social media, individually or with family members.

They also stressed the importance of trying to highlight the effects of mourning these days by wearing black and avoiding cheerful acts.

In this statement, the scholars, considering the exceptional health conditions all around the world, as a result of Corona pandemic, called on the believers to observe all the necessary measures to maintain their health and the health of those around them in the revival of Muharram ceremonies.

They emphasized in the statement: “Commemorating Ashura is an important and inspiring turning point for Muslims to first assess their understanding of Islam and secondly their current situation and reality.” They stressed the need to make every effort to make the most of these days of grief for spiritual and intellectual advancement.

In the end, they pointed out: This is a special and exceptional situation that believers are in these days; It is an opportunity for self-reflection on both the individual and social levels, so that the fundamental changes of the individual and society can be examined in order to compare it with what Islam expects from the believer and then begin the process of change.

Signatories of this statement:

Al-Sayyid Ali Sayyid Nasser al-Salman

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nimr

Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr

Al-Sayyid Hashim Al-Sayyid Muhammad Al-Salman

Sheikh Hussein Al-Aish

Al-Sayyid Hashim Al-Shakhas

Sheikh Ghalib Al-Hamad

Sheikh Hussein Bukhamsin

Al-Sayyid Muhammad Baqir Al-Hashim

Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Nasser

Al-Sayyid Abdullah Al-Musawi

Sheikh Muhammad al-Dukhi

Al-Sayyid Baqir Al-Sayyid Tahir Al-Salman

Sheikh Abdul Jalil Al-Zaki

Sheikh Muhammad Al-Obaidan

Sheikh Faisal Al-Awami

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Mahdi

Sheikh Adel Bukhamseen

Sheikh Hussam Al Salat

Sheikh Abdul Jalil Al-Samin

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English