Date :Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

Terrorism victims must never be forgotten: UN

SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged people everywhere to ensure Terrorism victims are never forgotten.

His comments come in a message for the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, this coming Friday, which has been observed since 2017.

“The impact of terrorism on victims can last a lifetime and reverberate across generations. Traumatic memories cannot be erased, but we can help victims and survivors by seeking truth, justice and reparation, amplifying their voices and upholding their human rights”, he said.

Remembering the victims of terrorism and doing more to support them is essential to help them rebuild their lives and heal”, said the Secretary-General, UN News reported.

“We must continue to support victims’ associations in their invaluable work”, he stressed.

 

