Date :Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

UN tribunal: One guilty, three acquitted over assassination of Rafik Hariri

SHAFAQNA-A United Nations-backed tribunal looking into the assassination of  Rafik Hariri found one guilty but acquitted three others.

The verdicts from the UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon near the Hague in the Netherlands were delivered more than 15 years after Hariri was killed in bomb attack that also claimed the lives of 21 other people.

Their verdicts concerned four suspects — Salim Ayyash, also known as Abu Salim; Assad Sabra, Hassan Oneissi, who changed his name to Hassan Issa and Hassan Habib Merhi — who had been charged with offences including conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and face maximum sentences of life imprisonment if convicted.

Only Salim Ayyash was found guilty on all charges, euronews reported.

