UN tribunal: One guilty, three acquitted over assassination of Rafik Hariri

The court said on Tuesday that there was no evidence that the leadership of Hezbollah or Syria were involved.

Their verdicts concerned four suspects — Salim Ayyash, also known as Abu Salim; Assad Sabra, Hassan Oneissi, who changed his name to Hassan Issa and Hassan Habib Merhi — who had been charged with offences including conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and face maximum sentences of life imprisonment if convicted.

Only Salim Ayyash was found guilty on all charges, euronews reported.