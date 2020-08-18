UN tribunal: One guilty, three acquitted over assassination of Rafik Hariri

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/الحریری.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-18 16:17:052020-08-18 16:17:05UN tribunal: One guilty, three acquitted over assassination of Rafik Hariri
SHAFAQNA-A United Nations-backed tribunal looking into the assassination of Rafik Hariri found one guilty but acquitted three others.
The verdicts from the UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon near the Hague in the Netherlands were delivered more than 15 years after Hariri was killed in bomb attack that also claimed the lives of 21 other people.
The court said on Tuesday that there was no evidence that the leadership of Hezbollah or Syria were involved.
Their verdicts concerned four suspects — Salim Ayyash, also known as Abu Salim; Assad Sabra, Hassan Oneissi, who changed his name to Hassan Issa and Hassan Habib Merhi — who had been charged with offences including conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and face maximum sentences of life imprisonment if convicted.
Only Salim Ayyash was found guilty on all charges, euronews reported.
