Iran’s Zarif: US hegemony is over

Zarif made the remarks during a live televised address on the eve of the National Government Week.

He said that Trump Administration began miscalculated approach since 2018 when it pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Zarif noted that the US is making every effort to prevent the lifting of Iran arms embargo but it has failed to do so.

The foreign minister said that the main reason behind the US failure is their false policy which begin since Trump took power and began interrupting the Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.

Even the dead body of JCPOA defeated the US, Zarif said.

The foreign minister added that the United States continued with its miscalculations since two years ago when it sought the extension of Iran arms embargo in a propaganda campaign.

The Americans put themselves in trouble by being rebuffed at the UN Security Council turning down their draft resolution to extend Iran arms embargo, while they do not understand that the global situation has changed a lot and that the US Administration is always trying to move in a different direction from the international community, Zarif said.

Zarif made clear that even the European countries did not vote for the US draft resolution.

The resolution did not even need a veto as it did not receive the necessary nine affirmative votes of the Council member states and it was only Dominican which voted for the US draft resolution along with the United States itself.

Russia and China voted against the US draft resolution and all the other 11 member states abstained.

Zarif said that such a vote has been unprecedented in the 75-year history of the Security council.

He said that the Americans are making mistakes on many international issues as they made miscalculations in their presence in Afghanistan and Iraq which he said has fueled extremism in the region.

Even the US invasion of Iraq during the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein and their presence in Libya during Ghaddafi times was a miscalculation, Zarif said.

This time, the Americans are making a miscalculation once again and are trapped in a quagmire made by themselves, the foreign minister added.

Zarif said that Iran will never succumb to excessive demands of the Americans and the Zionist regime.