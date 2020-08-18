Ayatollah Taskhiri passes away

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, 76, passed away on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, representative of Tehran province in Iran’s Expediency Council and senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away at the age of 76 after a heart attack on Tuesday.

Taskhiri served as secretary general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought for several years. During his tenure in that position, he made great efforts for unity among Muslims across the world.