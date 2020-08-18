Date :Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 | Time : 18:48 |ID: 162525 | Print

Iraqi Prime Minister leaves Baghdad for Washington

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi left Baghdad for Washington on Tuesday.

Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement today, that Al-Kadhimi will meet with US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, as well as senior US officials, where bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States will be discussed, as well as cooperation in the fields of security, energy, health, economy and investment, in addition to the COVID-19 file, according to SHAFAQ News.

 

You might also like
Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine covered with black banners for Ashura +Photos
Grand Ayatollah Sistani's office called for abolition of sentencing a cyberspace activist
Iraqi intelligence service warns about Daesh recruiting women for terrorist attacks
Donald Trump is elected President of the United States
Selective outrage and the rise of engineered western populism
Iranian EB patients are the victims of US sanctions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *