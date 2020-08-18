https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/IRAQ.jpeg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-18 18:48:022020-08-18 18:48:02Iraqi Prime Minister leaves Baghdad for Washington
Iraqi Prime Minister leaves Baghdad for Washington
SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi left Baghdad for Washington on Tuesday.
Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement today, that Al-Kadhimi will meet with US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, as well as senior US officials, where bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States will be discussed, as well as cooperation in the fields of security, energy, health, economy and investment, in addition to the COVID-19 file, according to SHAFAQ News.
