Date :Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

International Union of Muslim Scholars slam UAE-Israel deal

SHAFAQNA- The International Union of Muslim Scholars slammed UAE’s decision to normalize relations with Israel.

The union said in a statement on Friday, that the agreement between the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, is a “high treason and a major reward for the crimes of the Israel in Holy Jerusalem and against the Palestinians.”

The Union of Muslim Scholars appealed to the Islamic nation to have a decisive stance by rejecting what it considered concessions, and by preserving the work of the first Muslim cause and the rights of the Palestinians through a strategic plan.

The group also called on the Palestinians to unite their efforts to preserve their cause, and called on all scholars, thinkers and politicians to do their duty towards the Palestinian cause, according to the IUMS website.

