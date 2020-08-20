SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations all around the world are organizing online mourning programmes in Muharram 2020.

Following you can find the contact details of some of the main Shia Islamic centers active across Europe and North America and their social media addresses to join daily online mourning programmes in Muharram 2020.

Uk: Imam Ali Foundation – London

Liaison Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Address: 65 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8459 8164 , +44 20 8451 1619

Fax: +44 20 8451 1072

Website: www.najaf.org

E-mail:

post@najaf.org

arabic@najaf.org

english@najaf.org

UK: Islamic Center of England (ICEL)

Address: 140 Maida Vale, Kilburn, London W9 1QB, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 207 604 5500

Fax: +44 (0) 207 604 4898

Website: www.ic-el.com

E-mail: icel@ic-el.com

FB: @IslamicCentreEngland

Instagram: @islamiccentreen

Youtube: Islamic center of England

Twitter: @IslamicCentreEn

Daily special programs of the Islamic center of England in the holy month of Muharram 2020 is available on ICEL Instagram and YouTube account and AIM YouTube and Facebook accounts.

UK: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre London

(Al-Khoei Foundation)

Address: Chevening Rd, Queen’s Park, London NW6 6TN, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8960 6378

Website: www.alkhoei.org

YouTube: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre

Twitter: @alkhoei_org

Live programs for Muharram 2020 are available daily on YouTube.

Alulbayt (A.S) Foundation- London

Address: Alulbayt (AS) Foundation, 75 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8451 3323

Website: https://en.alulbayt.com

Email: info@alulbayt.com

UK: Tawheed Newcastle Islamic Centre

Address: Cliftonville, Bentinck Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 6UX

Tel: +44 (0) 748 198 0008

Website: www.tnice.co.uk

E-mail: tnice.co.uk@gmail.com

UK: Imam Reza Cultural Centre Birmingham

Address: 20 Hospital Street, Birmingham, B19 3py

Tel: +44 (0) 121 236 4414

Website: www.ircc-bham.com

E-mail: info@ircc-bham.com

Live programs are available on YouTube.

Scotland: Alhoda Islamic Centre Glasgow

Address: 19 Ashley Road, Glasgow, G3 6DR

Tel: +44 (0) 793 279 6527

E-mail: alhoda@ymail.com

Germany: Islamic Center Hamburg

(Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg)

Address: Schöne Aussicht 36, 22085 Hamburg

Tel:

Fax: +49 (40) 2204340

Website: https://izhamburg.com/

E-mail: info@izhamburg.com

FB: @IZhamburg

Instagram: @IZhamburg

Youtube: newsizh

Telegram: @IZhamburg

Twitter: @IZhamburg

Live programs for Muharram 2020 is available daily on IZhamburg Media website, Instagram and YouTube account.

Austria: Imam Ali (A.S) Islamic Center Vienna

Islamisches Zentrum Imam Ali (A.S) Wien

Address: Richard-Neutra-Gasse 8, A-1210 Wien

Tel: +4315977065

Fax: +4315977065220

Website: www.izia.at

E-mail: office@izia.at

Telegram: @izwien

Aparat: @imam.ali.t.c

Online programs for Muharram 2020 are available on website and Aparat.

US: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (IMAM)

Address: 22000 Garrison St., Dearborn, MI 48124

Tel:

Website: http://www.imam-us.org/

E-mail: info@imam-us.org

FB: @ImamMahdiAssociationofMarjaeya

Instagram: @imamonline

Youtube: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya

Twitter: @IMAMS

Live programs for Muharram 2020 are available on IMAM Facebook account.

Denmark: Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque of Copenhagen

Address: Vibevej 23, 3 | København 2400

Tel: +45 38100078

Fax: +45 38100078

Website: www.imamalimoske.dk

E-mail: info@imamalimoske.dk

Sweden: Imam Ali Islamic Center Jarfalla

(Imam Ali Islamiska Center)

Address: Datavägen 2B, 175 43 Järfälla, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 580 123 14

Website: https://imamalicenter.se/

E-mail: info@imamalicenter.se/

FB: @svenskaiislam

Instagram: @imamalicenter.se

Youtube: Imam Ali Islamic Center

Telegram: @iacsvenska

Special programs for Muharram 2020 are available on Imam Ali Center Instagram and Facebook accounts.

France: Islamic Center of France

(Centre Islamique de France)

Tel:

Website: https://www.cifrance.com/

E-mail: Contact@cifrance.com

Instagram: @cifrance

Youtube: http://www.cifrance.com/fr-youtube/

Telegram: @cifrance

Live programs for Muharram 2020 are available on cifrance Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Here is the announcement of some other English programmes broadcasting from the UK and the US:

Seyyed Jawad Qazwini speaks in a 10-night in-person program, organised by Islamic Center of England and My Foundation. This drive-in Majalis will be held at South Car Park, AJ Bell Stadium, London, Uk, on August 21st for 10 nights and starting at 8:00 PM.

Live program on Muharram will be started on Thursday 20th August for ten nights after Maghreb in London. lectures will be presented by Sheiykh Jaffer Ladak followed by Recitations of Eulogies.

Nightly program about Muharram 2020/1442 will be held on Wednesday, August 19th and continuing for 10 nights.

Dr. Seyyed Moustafa Al-Qazwini will be presented English lecture at 8:15 PST and Arabic lecture at 9:00 pm PST. Dr. Mehdi Taghiei also presented Farsi lectures at 9:00 PST on this program. This program streamed live on the IECOC YouTube page.

Islamic institute of America will be presented online program on August 20th -29th. The program will be broadcasted on YouTube and Facebook. three parts of program will be sharing English, Arabic lecture and Majlis Aza’.

American Islamic Community Center will be held online program on Muharram that starting on Thursday August 20th. English program will be presented by Sayed Saleh Qazwini and Arabic program by Sayed Najah Al Husseiny.

Islamic Center at New York university will be presented Online program on Muharram that will be held on August 20th to 31st at 8:30 PM (EST).

A live discussion on “Rethinking & Realizing the purpose of religion” will be held on Thursday 20th August to Monday 24th August by Dr. Alireza Bhojani. Also Sheikh Ali Raza on program will be presented a live discussion under topic “lessons from the lives of the companions” on Tuesday 25th August and Sunday 30th August.

The program will be broadcasted on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook and questions can be posed in Real Time via the chat facility.

Al-Huda youth will be presented online program on August 20th at 7:15 pm.

This program that consist of English lecture and Azaa will be presented by Sayyed Hussein Makke live on Facebook.

Live program on YouTube and Facebook will be held on August 21st to September 1st.

Daily live transmission will start at 6:25 pm at @Dar E Hussain TV and you can contact Dr. Faraz Razavi for sponsoring the Majlis by No. 2016212296.

A live discussion with Maulana Kumail Mehdavi, will be held on August 20th and 31st. Majlis will be broadcasted live on www.facebook.com/panjtancenter and www.youtub.com/MoulanaKumailMehdavi .

Imamia Mission East London UK, Muslim Community of Essex and Sakina Trust is organizing program about Muharram 2020/1442.

This online events will be presented by Sheikh Nabil Ahmed Awan and Hiwm Syed Ali Raza Rizvi and starting from Thursday 20th August.

Online discussion sessions about Zainab (SA) will be held from 1st Muharram till 10th Safar.

This is a girl only event for all the women around the world. The program will be broadcasted on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at 9:30 AM (UTS), 5:30 AM (ET), 9:30 AM (GMT).

Enlight media will be presented Quran lecture Majlis that will be held on August 19th till 30th at 9:30 PM (EST) ON LIVE ENLIGHT.TV and YOUTUBE.COM/ENLIGHTMEDIA.

Seyyed Jafar Baraka and Mulla Abbas Yusuf will be presented live program on 20th August at 8:45 PM (BST) for 10 nights. The program will be broadcasted on youtube.com/shababalsibtayn.

10 night Majlis from 21st August at 9:00 PM will be held by Mulla Nazar Al-Qateri and Sheikh Fadhil Al-Maliki.

Sheikh Arif Abdulhussain will be presented on live program for 10 nights’ lecture series. the program will be held on 29th August at 8:50 PM- 10:00 PM (BST) and Ashura day on 30th August at 12:30PM- 3:00 PM.

Dr. Seyyed Ammar Nakshawani will be presented a live program that starting on 20th August at 9:00 PM.

The Ashura Tent will be presented live program on Muharram by BR. Ali Jomaa and Seyyed Adel Makki on August 19th at 9:30 PM.

A live program under the title “what does it mean to be a faithful believer” will be held from Thursday 20th August to Saturday 20th August at 8:15-9:15 PM (EST) BY Sheikh Imranali Panjwani and at 9:15-10:30 PM (EST) each night by Dr. Asadi Garmaroudi.