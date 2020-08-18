Lebanese President: It is impossible that the reason for Beirut blast was Hezbollah weapons

SHAFQANA- The Lebanese president has stressed that the reason for recent tragedy in the Lebanese capital could not be an explosion at Hezbollah’s weapons depot, but the investigation covers all possibilities.

In an interview with the Italian Newspaper Corriere della Sera, published today (Tuesday), the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, stated that the hypothesis of the occurrence of a horrific explosion two weeks ago in the port city of Beirut, the capital of the country, as a result of an explosion in a Hezbollah’s weapons depot, is impossible.

Aoun also confirmed that Lebanese Hezbollah had not stockpiled any weapons in the port city of Beirut, a fact that was previously emphasized by the party’s secretary general, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah.

The August 4 bloody blast in Beirut port has killed 178 people and injured more than 6,000.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English