Global Coronavirus cases surpass 22 million

SHAFAQNA- Number of Coronavirus cases in the world has surpassed 22 million, and more than 779,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
More than 14 million people have recovered from the disease.
The US has now confirmed the most cases, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa. The US has also recorded the most deaths, according to Al Jazeera .
