Date :Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 | Time : 06:57 |ID: 162585 | Print

Mali president resigns after military mutiny

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced early on Wednesday that he is resigning from his post after he was arrested by mutinying soldiers.

“I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power,” Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said in a brief address broadcast on state television.

Keita also expressed regret for the loss of lives during demonstrations held on July 10-12.

On Tuesday, Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were taken to the Kati military camp , AA reported.

You might also like
Celebrations in several African countries for Eid Al Ghadeer+ Photos
More Than 130 People Reportedly Survive Deadly Radisson Hotel Attack In Mali + Photos
Video: Muharram mourning ceremony in different parts of Africa
Malian government and international actors should protect Muslims and other minorities
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *