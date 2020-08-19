Mali president resigns after military mutiny

SHAFAQNA- Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced early on Wednesday that he is resigning from his post after he was arrested by mutinying soldiers.

“I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power,” Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said in a brief address broadcast on state television.

Keita also expressed regret for the loss of lives during demonstrations held on July 10-12.

On Tuesday, Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were taken to the Kati military camp , AA reported.