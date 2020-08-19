Imran Khan: Pakistan cannot recognize Israel until Palestinians get their right

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan will not recognise Israel until the Palestinians get their rights, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday. In an interview with local broadcaster Dunya News on the completion of his two years in office, Khan said that Islamabad will not follow suit in recognizing Israel as a state, in a thinly veiled reference to the UAE which struck a deal last week to normalize ties with Israel.

“Our stand about Israel is very clear. It is the same that the Founder of Nation, Quaid-I-Azam had,” he said, referring to Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had time and again advocated unwavering support for Palestinians. “We cannot recognize Israel until Palestinians get their right, which should be in line with the two-state solution,” he went on to say. “If we recognize Israel, then we should give up Kashmir as well. Both issues have a similar background,” he noted, AA reported.