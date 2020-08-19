Date :Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 | Time : 08:05 |ID: 162593 | Print

Canada: Toronto Mosque vandalized for sixth time since June

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A Toronto Mosque has been attacked for the sixth time since June. Toronto police say they have been made aware of “several reports of damage and mischief” at the Mosque’s two downtown locations. According to police, the latest incident happened at the Adelaide Street East located on Aug. 16, resulting in broken windows.

The Muslims Association of Canada said that the broken windows from the last incident were just fixed and now they are again to be repaired for the third time in a 21 day period,” the association said in a news release on Tuesday. “These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action.” The Muslim Association of Canada said the attacks are trying to intimidate the Muslim community, and officials need to ensure they do not happen again, CTVNews reported.

 

You might also like
New Mosque to stablish in Timaru, New-Zealand
Canada's oceans get $1.5 billion over five years for marine protection plan
Canadian Muslim Entrepreneurs Pitch Modest Fashion Brand on Dragons' Den
Turkish Mosque Designed Based on Quranic Verse
Rally planned in Vancouver to protest Islamophobia, immigration
Canadian police investigating hate graffiti at mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *