Canada: Toronto Mosque vandalized for sixth time since June

SHAFAQNA- A Toronto Mosque has been attacked for the sixth time since June. Toronto police say they have been made aware of “several reports of damage and mischief” at the Mosque’s two downtown locations. According to police, the latest incident happened at the Adelaide Street East located on Aug. 16, resulting in broken windows.

The Muslims Association of Canada said that the broken windows from the last incident were just fixed and now they are again to be repaired for the third time in a 21 day period,” the association said in a news release on Tuesday. “These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action.” The Muslim Association of Canada said the attacks are trying to intimidate the Muslim community, and officials need to ensure they do not happen again, CTVNews reported.