What is the effect of self-control according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The person who has self-control in some circumstances, Allah (SWT) will make his/her body Haram for the fire. These occasions include: At the time of the fear, and at the time of inordinate desire, and at the time of anger, and at the time of satisfaction of someone; (the person must dominate own will in these circumstances in order not to deviate from Divine Commands) [1].

[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 11, Page 123.