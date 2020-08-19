What is the effect of self-control according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/self-control.jpg 183 200 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-19 09:37:172020-08-19 09:37:17What is the effect of self-control according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The person who has self-control in some circumstances, Allah (SWT) will make his/her body Haram for the fire. These occasions include: At the time of the fear, and at the time of inordinate desire, and at the time of anger, and at the time of satisfaction of someone; (the person must dominate own will in these circumstances in order not to deviate from Divine Commands) [1].
