Date :Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 | Time : 09:37 |ID: 162596 | Print

What is the effect of self-control according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The person who has self-control in some circumstances, Allah (SWT) will make his/her body Haram for the fire. These occasions include: At the time of the fear, and at the time of inordinate desire, and at the time of anger, and at the time of satisfaction of someone; (the person must dominate own will in these circumstances in order not to deviate from Divine Commands) [1].

[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 11, Page 123.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *