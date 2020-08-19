Did Imam Ali (AS) always cooperate with the caliphs of his time?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam, always cooperated with other caliphs of his time whenever an issue was related to the foundation of Islam, but this did not mean that he accepted any kind of task given to him by other Caliphs. During the trip to Shaam, Omar (the second Caliph) requested Imam Ali (AS) to accompany him, but Imam (AS) did not accept it. During the Battle of Qadisiyyah, when the Muslim army asked help from Omar, the Caliph asked Imam (AS) to go to war with Persians as the War Commander, but Imam (AS) did not accept, and hence the Caliph chose Saad ibn Abi Waqqas as the commander [1]. Due to his bravery and experience, the caliphs always benefited indirectly from consultation with Imam (AS), but Imam (AS) was not ready to cooperate directly and to take part in conquests. At the same time Imam Ali (AS) could not be indifferent to the situations, so he always expressed his opinion whenever he was requested to do so [2].

