Myanmar blocks Rohingya Muslim candidates from elections

SHAFAQNA – The Myanmar regime again blocking Rohingya Muslims from running for political office. According to HRW, On Monday (17 August 2020), election officials barred Kyaw Min, Head of the Rohingya-led Democracy and Human Rights Party (DHRP), from running in the national parliamentary elections in November. He was disqualified along with two other DHRP candidates because their parents were allegedly not citizens as required by election law, one of the various tools used to oppress the Rohingya Muslims.

The 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who remain in Rakhine State are essentially confined to camps and villages. They remain without citizenship or the ability to vote this November. The Myanmar regime’s unwillingness to recognize the Rohingya Muslims place in government sadly – and dangerously – has made it all too easy to blot out their place in Myanmar society altogether.

Source: HRW