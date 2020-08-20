Iraq: One of the terrorist leaders of Speicher massacre arrested

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi intelligence service has announced the arrest of a terrorist leader in the northern province of Kirkuk.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting Rusiya Al-Yaum (RT Arabic) , the Iraqi intelligence service issued a statement saying: “During a detailed intelligence operation with the help of the Federal Police in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, one of the terrorist leaders involved in the Speicher massacre was arrested.” This man was wanted due to Article 4 / of the Terrorism Prosecution code.

The statement said: “The accused joined ISIS in 2013 and underwent a war training course at a training camp in the Al-Malih area”.

The Iraqi intelligence statement also said that he had taken part in ISIS’s attack on security forces in the Samarra al-Hawsh area in 2014, and had been responsible for capturing and killing troops in the Speicher camp since ISIS took control of Salah al-Din province at the time.

According to the statement, the accused was one of the terrorists who carried out ISIS execution operations in the Al-Auja area.

In June 2014, ISIS elements abducted hundreds of young soldiers and executed them one by one after gathering them at the Speicher camp in the northern city of Tikrit, according to images posted on social media.

The death toll from the Speicher massacre is estimated at at least 1,700, making it one of ISIS’s most violent and brutal acts.

Persian Version