Let’s create an international identity for Shia Muslims all over the world in Muharram 2020: Suggestions by Abolfazl Fateh to the followers of Imam Hussain’s movement

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the arrival of Muharram, in the form of suggestions, Abolfazl Fateh, the media expert, addressed the important components in holding the most glorious mourning of Imam Hussain (A.S.) in the new media space.

Suggestions to the followers of Imam Hussain’s movement:

Take “One Shia, One Message” seriously.

Hussain (A.S.) is our universal language.

Let’s dress our personal clothing and social media accounts with the hues of Ashura.

Let this Muharram be a link for Shia Muslims all over the world and create an international and global language and identity for them.

Here is the full text of the note from Abolfazl Fateh:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.

Greetings be uponHussain, and upon Ali, the son ofHussain, and upon the children of Hussain and the companions of Hussain.

The resurrection of Muharram gets close and the call of “Is there anybody to give me a hand” summons the souls of those who are fascinated by ‘Sarollah’ (Imam Hussain). One of the characteristics of mourning ceremonies is their diversity and their fusion with the traditions of each ethnic group and region, in such a way that these ceremonies are sometimes different from one district to another, and this has made the mourning traditions very ever-lasting and dynamic through exploiting the momentous content of Hussaini movement. Actually, within this atmosphere, with the help of public and virtual media and communication technology, a specific room has been provided for international mourning ceremonies.

Due to this year’s circumstances and the transfer of some programs to the cyberspace, the following measures should be taken as a part of Shia Muslims’ (including women, men, youth and adolescents) responsibility, whether they have the opportunity to attend the ceremonies in-person, or they participate virtually (online):

A. ‘National togetherness’: If we believe that “the immortal account of Karbala would have remained incomplete if it were not for the endeavors of Hazrat Zainab (S.A.)”, from the first day of Muharram to the Day of Ashura, we have to be the messenger of Hussain (A.S.), meaning that apart from streets, neighborhoods, propylaeum and houses that are traditionally dressed in black, each of us should carry a symbol of Muharram and mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S.), that is, black clothing, black shawls, bracelets and other venerable accessories engraved with the name of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his faithful companions, as well as other slogans of the Hussaini movement. It is also advisable to develop deep, dignified, and purposeful virtual campaigns at the national level, that is, using every cell phone and every user account in social media as a tool and a flag to explain and promote the name and memory of Imam Hussain (A.S.). This campaign can be achieved through Ashura colors, symbols and slogans.

Further,every individual Shia Muslim should (and is expected to) greet Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his honorable companions in his/her profile picture in social media, by making use of traditional and creative Ashura colors, symbols and slogans. It is also appropriate to send at least a daily message of Ashura or a proper mourning song (in the form of text, image or audio and video) to joint groups and friends throughout Iran or in any country wherein we live.

B. ‘International Togetherness’: The same action (One Shia, One Message) can be done with friends, especially Shia Muslims, across the borders of any country in which we live, in any international language possible, i.e. Persian, Arabic, English, Urdu and Azeri.

That being said, if the nature of real ceremonial programs requires that they have to be done in a certain places, the nature of online programs requires as well that they have to be put into effect internationally. Some questions arise here: Why don’t our youth have groups in which Shia Muslims from other countries participate? Why don’t they follow the speech of our scholars and why don’t we follow the speech of their scholars about the Husaini movement and other important issues of the Shia Muslims? Why are we not used to listen to the mourning and lamentation of our Pakistani, Indian, African, European or … brethren? The presence of Iraqis, Turks, Kuwaitis, Bahrainis, Indians, Zanjanis and Bushehris are very necessary and understandable in the real world, but in cyberspace, why do we not create international rooms for their voices in connection with Husaini ceremonials? Wherever we live are in the world and whatever nationality we have, why should we not commemorate the name and movement of Imam Hussain (A.S.) in company with other Shia Muslims across the borders?

Dear Brothers and Sisters, wherever we are, why should we not create a global language, identity and doctrine for the Shia? Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S.) is the supreme symbol of struggling against oppression and is the Habl Al-Matin (strong rope) for the tyrannized people all around the world, and for the souls seeking humanity, freedom, justice, morality and spirituality everywhere in the world. Thus, by reconstructing and joining such movements at national or international level, let’s make this year the year of the union of Shia Muslims and the beginning of the formation of a large network of Shias of all nationalities, ethnicities and languages ​​to propagate the message of Imam Hussain (A.S.) to the world.

Hussain (A.S.) stands as the international and global identity and language of Shiism and freedom.

Every salutation and every sincere message move undoubtedly in line and in connection with that “great resurrection” whose glamour and spirituality increases every day, and “rises to the great Throne without blowing the Trumpet.”

Peace and blessings of God be upon you all

Abolfazl Fateh

18th August 2020