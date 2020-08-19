Astan Quds Hossaini announced its plan for Muharram mourning and Ashura pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims traffic planning department affiliated with the Department of Order Maintenance in Astan Quds Hossaini today (Tuesday) announced its plan to provide security for pilgrims and mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S) and protect them from the danger of the Coronavirus during mourning ceremonies and the pilgrimage of Ashura in the Month of Muharram.

“Meimon Mowaffaq”, the Head of the unit said in a statement: “According to the direct recommendations of Hojjat al-Islam Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei, representative of the Supreme Religious Authority and legal trustee of Astan Quds Hossaini, pilgrims traffic planning unit affiliated with Astan Quds Hussaini’s Order Maintenance Department, has prepared plans and programs in accordance with the health situation of the country due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and to protect citizens against the virus and the way to interact with the presence of Hussaini Mawkibs and pilgrims to hold the ceremonies of the holy Month of Muharram.

He added: “In this regard, an integrated working group consisting of a number of medical and health personnel specializing in infectious diseases has been formed through coordination with the Imam Zain Al-A’abedin (A.S.) Hospital, that will work in different departments in order to implement health measures and social distances and adhere to medical advice through the use of masks and gloves during the Muharram ceremonies.

Mowaffaq stated: By providing face masks and gloves for the pilgrims and giving special prayer-stone to each pilgrim during the prayers, we will provide health conditions for the pilgrims, and besides modern and advanced disinfection devices will be also installed at the entrances of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.).

He pointed out: Programs have also been prepared for the Hussaini Mawkibs present at the mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (A.S.) when entering the holy shrine, and modern and advanced devices and cameras have been installed that announce the temperature of the human body and help the pilgrims not to contact each other when entering the holy shrine.

The official added: “A number of staff of Astan Quds Hosseini and volunteers from inside the province have also been trained to implement these programs, to deal with pilgrims and mourners, to provide the necessary advice to pilgrims and mourners during prayers and pilgrimages and mourning ceremonies and when they are present in the Hussaini courtyard and to distribute brochures and announcements containing health recommendations of the Supreme Religious Authority and health factions in that holy place.

