UN: Humanitarian operations in Yemen will shut down

SHAFAQNA- The UN warns that humanitarian operations in Yemen will shut down due to lack of funding during the next two months. Nearly 80 per cent of Yemen’s population is reliant on aid after five years of war. Recurring outbreaks of cholera and the rampant spread of the coronavirus have added to the humanitarian crisis.

Twelve of the UN’s 38 major programmes have already been closed or drastically reduced, the UN said in a statement.“We have no choice,” Lise Grande, the UN’s Humanitarian Co-ordinator for Yemen said. The organisation said that “we have a moral obligation to warn the world that millions of Yemenis will suffer and could die because we don’t have the funding we need to keep going”, according to The National.

