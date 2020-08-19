Saudi Arabia & Oman emphasize strengthening bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA- In a tele-conversation, the King of Saudi Arabia and the Sultan of Oman stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields.

“King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud” had called “Haitham bin Tariq Al Saeed”, the Sultan of Oman, and in this telephone conversation referred to the level of outstanding relations between the two countries.

Referring to the ways to strengthen relations between Riyadh and Muscat in various fields, King Salman wished success for Sultan Haitham in serving the interests of the people of Oman and further progress and prosperity for this country.

The Sultan of Oman also thanked the Saudi King for expressing his feelings and stressed his country’s desire to strengthen and expand bilateral relations in various fields.

The official Oman News Agency (Al-Omaniya) also reported that Sultan Haitham and King Salman spoke by telephone about the fraternal cooperation between Riyadh and Muscat.

The Sultan of Oman and the King of Saudi Arabia wished each other good health and long life, and wished the nations of the other side more progress, growth and prosperity.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English