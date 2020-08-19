Zarif: Iran ready to contribute to Afghan peace process

Iranian and Afghan foreign ministers reviewed bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interests. Both sides also exchanged views on finalizing Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive contract.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said that the US intentions in the Afghan peace process are doubtful.

Araghchi stressed that the peace process in Afghanistan should be addressed through dialogue between Afghans, but that there are various factors that discourage Iran from the US peace plan with the Taliban.

“We believe that the US should not be trusted and that the US presence in the region is dangerous and will cause a lot of discord in the region,” he said.

In the absence of the Afghan government, the US formally negotiated with the Taliban and made a deal about the future of Afghanistan, Araghchi said.

The US entered in to a deal with the Taliban and legitimized the group and held talks with them in the absence of the Afghan government, Araghchi said, noting that the US which considered itself a supporter of Afghan government signed peace deal without it.