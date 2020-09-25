“Hijabis on tour”; popular page on German Instagram

SHAFAQNA- “Hijabis on tour” is the title of a popular page on German Instagram. This page belongs to two young Muslim women who travel around the world in full Islamic hijab and share their photos and experiences from their travels with Instagram users.

The two young women, both of whom have studied psychology, want to present a true picture of Islam to the people of the world. They also advise Muslim girls and women not to travel to different countries due to Islamophobia in Europe. The two young women travel to different countries of the world with a light backpack and the lowest cost available.

Marwa Koikichi, a well-known German blogger and journalist, also dedicated an episode of the “Primamuslima” podcast on Radio Bavaria to the Instagram page of the two Muslim women. In this podcast, she talked about the situation of Muslim women in different countries and the experience of traveling to different parts of the world, with Eda Chimsit and Cent Oslo.

“Since 2011, Eda and I have decided to travel to different countries of the world,” Cent Oslo said of their travels. At the time, we were one of the few veiled women to travel and share our travel experience on Instagram. Many wanted to travel around the world with full headscarves and hijabs, but did not dare to do so due to Islamophobia. Fortunately, at present, many women with Islamic hijab travel to different countries and are active in social networks. “This will change the mindset of the people of the world towards Muslim women.”

“Traveling to different countries introduces us to other cultures and religions. We also talk about our religion and culture with people in other countries. “So travel can help us and others grow and become more aware.”

This news is published by Berlin ICRO and translated by Shafaqna English.