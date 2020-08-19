Shafaqna’s content production call for Ashura in different languages/ You are invited to #OneShiaOneMessage

SHAFAQNA- The holy month of Muharram has unique features this year, at the top of which is the increasing role of cyberspace and social media in promoting the mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Ashura culture (ie introducing Imam Hussain (A.S.) and the causes and roots of his departure and his martyrdom together with his faithful companions).

Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through dressing their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hossain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Also, Shafaqna hereby announces that in its exclusive pages in different languages, it is ready to accept and publish the articles and cultural and artistic productions on the subject of Ashura in Persian, Arabic, English, French, Spanish, etc. for Muslim and non-Muslim audiences all around the world.

Interested parties can email their cultural and artistic articles and productions to the following email address:

‌shafaqna.news@gmail.com