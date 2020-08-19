Mohammad bin Salman phone conversation with Al-Kazemi

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a telephone call to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

The official Saudi news agency reported that in this call that took place on Wednesday night, the efforts made to achieve stability in the global oil markets and restore balance to these markets were examined.

The Saudi news agency reported that bin Salman and al-Kazemi stressed the importance of the commitment of all member states to the OPEC Plus agreement to implement the agreement and the mechanism to compensate for excess production.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English