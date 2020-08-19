Date :Thursday, August 20th, 2020 | Time : 00:48 |ID: 162743 | Print

Mohammad bin Salman phone conversation with Al-Kazemi

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a telephone call to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

The official Saudi news agency reported that in this call that took place on Wednesday night, the efforts made to achieve stability in the global oil markets and restore balance to these markets were examined.

The Saudi news agency reported that bin Salman and al-Kazemi stressed the importance of the commitment of all member states to the OPEC Plus agreement to implement the agreement and the mechanism to compensate for excess production.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, Twitter Pro-Saudi fake accounts inTwitter was blocked
Al-Kazemi meets British Ambassador to Iraq
Iraqi MP: Withdrawal of US forces is the main focus of Al-Kazemi's talks in Washington
Ammar Al-Hakim's reaction to setting an early election date in Iraq
Two Twitter employees were recruited by Riyadh to spy on Saudi critics
Adel Al-Jubeir: We wait for Al-Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in near future
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *