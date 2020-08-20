UN: 45 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya

SHAFAQNA– At least 45 migrants and refugees, including five children, died off the coast of Libya after their boat’s engine exploded, the UN said Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on Aug. 17, was the largest recorded shipwreck off the Libyan coast so far this year, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

“Some 37 survivors, mainly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana, were rescued by local fishermen and later detained upon disembarkation.

They reported to IOM staff that 45 others, including five children, lost their lives when the vessel’s engine exploded off the coast of Zwara,” it added.

At least 302 migrants and refugees have drowned on this route so far this year, and the estimated number of fatalities is likely much higher, according to the statement, AA reported.