Indonesia’s Muslim clerics denounce UAE-Israel deal

SHAFAQNA-Indonesia’s top Muslim clerics on Wednesday condemned UAE’s decision to normalize relations with Israel.

Muhyiddin Junaidi, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council, said UAE’s move was a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

“This was a painful event for Muslims,” Junaidi said in an online discussion in Jakarta.

He said the UAE has to remember that the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had agreed to impose an embargo on Israel during its emergency meeting in Jakarta in March 2016.

“Palestine is the first country to recognize Indonesia’s independence, we will never forget their kindness,” Junaidi said.

He urged organizations in the country to continue unified efforts to help free Palestine from Israeli occupation, saying that the Palestine cause was not just a problem for Muslims and Arabs but the entire world, AA reported.