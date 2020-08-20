Date :Thursday, August 20th, 2020 | Time : 07:39 |ID: 162761 | Print

Tunisian parliament condemns UAE-Israel deal

SHAFAQNA- Tunisia’s parliament in a statement slammed the UAE-Israel deal.

The parliament “stressed its principled stand with the first cause of the Arab and Islamic world,” the Palestinian cause, “the advocates of freedom, those who reject colonialism and settlement as well as those who support the right of people to self-determination.”

It condemned “the bad prospects of this step, especially in this circumstance in which there is successive aggression against the Palestinian people along with Israel’s annexation of Palestinian lands”, Aa reported.

 

