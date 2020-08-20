Date :Thursday, August 20th, 2020 | Time : 07:00 |ID: 162763 | Print

Libyan official agrees to meet Haftar’s speaker in Morocco

SHAFAQNA- Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya’s High State Council, has agreed to meet Haftar’s speaker in Morocco.

The meeting is part of Rabat’s efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis, al-Mishri said on Wednesday.The top official said he was ready to meet all parties to the Libyan conflict on the same conditions.

“We visited Morocco (in July), coinciding with the presence of Aguila Saleh in the kingdom. We said we are ready to meet with him in public but on the condition of international guarantees and the presence of our Moroccan brothers”, according to DailySabah.

