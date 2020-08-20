Iraqi Prime Minister meets Pompeo in Washington

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Iraq PM office said, “Al-Kadhimi discussed with Pompeo, the most important files of common interest, and ways to develop relations between Iraq and the United States at various levels and fields”.

The statement indicated that, “the file of economic relations and cooperation in the fields of development and investment, fighting COVID-19, the cooperation for combating terrorism, and the strategic dialogue between the two countries were discussed”, according to SHAFAQNews.

Following his meetings with al-Kadhimi, Pompeo tweeted that I had a productive meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister to reaffirm our partnership and discuss the US- Iraq Strategic Dialogue.

“The US will continue to work with Iraq on ways to address their economic challenges in light of COVID-19 and decline in oil prices”, Pompeo said.