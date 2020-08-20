Can a vow be changed because of Corona? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about changing vows.

Question: Is it possible for a person who has made a vow and now wants to change it because of Corona?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If the vow has been said in any language (for example it has been said: I make a vow to carry out a task if my wish is granted); it is not allowed to change it. And if it is not said, there is no problem; and if your vow has not been confined to a particular form, or only has been a vow to feed, there is no problem for the mentioned change. But if it is confined to a house, Mosque, and congregational spread and similar to these, considering the current condition, you can give to worshippers of the Mosque or neighbours who usually take part in ceremonies in packages. And if it has not been confined to a particular form, carry out your vow in another suitable place.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA