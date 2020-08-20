What will add to the merit of the believer?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/believer.jpg 207 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-20 09:36:172020-08-20 09:36:17What will add to the merit of the believer?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali (AS) who said: O’ the believer, your merit/value is increased by your knowledge and politeness. Therefore make the effort to gain both of them. Whatever is added to your knowledge and politeness, your merit/value will be increased to that amount [1].
