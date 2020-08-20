Date :Thursday, August 20th, 2020 | Time : 09:36 |ID: 162815 | Print

What will add to the merit of the believer?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali (AS) who said: O’ the believer, your merit/value is increased by your knowledge and politeness. Therefore make the effort to gain both of them. Whatever is added to your knowledge and politeness, your merit/value will be increased to that amount [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 1, Page 180.

