Al-Hurr, the free man of the battle of Karbala

SHAFAQNA- He had kept his hands on his head and was saying, “O Allah! I am returning towards You, thus You accept me, for I have put fear into the hearts of Your friends and the children of the Prophet’s grandson.”

This is the story of a man, who was first commandar of Yazid’s army but being influenced by Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) character change side and joined him in his movement. He is regarded as the symbole of hope in repentence and its acceptance that leads to eternal salvation.

Having noticed the departure of Imam al-Husain (A.S.) toward Kufa, Ubayd Allah B. Ziyad summoned Al-Hurr ibn Yazid Al-Riyahi who was the head of his tribe in Kufa, appointed him as the commander for an army of nearly thousand soldiers, and dispatched them to stop Imam al-Husain (A.S.).

At first, al-Hurr was not aware that Ibn Ziyad did not merely intend to prevent the Imam from entering al-Kufa but also was intent upon killing him. When al-Hurr became aware of this fact, he defected from his post and joined Imam Hussain, asking him for forgiveness.

He heard Imam Hussain (A.S.) calling out:

“Is there none who would hasten to assist us in the name of Allah? Is there none who would defend the Household of the Prophet”?

When he neared Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his companions, he overturned his shield and saluted them. Then he went to ImamHussain (A.S.) and said, “May I be your ransom O son of the Prophet of Allah! I am the one who had stopped you from returning back and had accompanied you all along and had forced you to alight here. But I had not known that these people would directly refuse your proposal and bring you to this present state. By Allah! If I had known that they would do to you such, I would not have undertaken that what I have done. Hence now I apologize to Allah regarding that what I have done, then do you think that my repentance would be accepted”?

Imam Hussain (A.S.) replied: “May Allah accept your repentance! Thus alight from your horse.”

There are aspects to Al-Hurr ibn Yazid Al-Riyahi that are important to remember:

First, often in telling the story of Al-Hurr ibn Yazid Al-Riyahi, we concentrate on his change of heart and repentance at the eleventh hour. But, His story is truly about how it is never, ever too late to embark on the Ark of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.). He was blessed to have chosen the ship of Hussain (A.S.), which is more spacious and sails faster.

Second, Hur was able to ‘free’ himself from his perceived allegiance to the government authority he had thought he was bound by, and more importantly from his own ego. This was why Imam (A.S.) declared he was ‘a free man in this world and the aakhira.’

Third, another aspect of Al-Hurr repentance is how wholly Imam (A.S.), as well as all his family and companions, accepted his repentance. Once he had joined them, Al-Hurr was treated as if he had always been part of them with no one bearing him a grudge for the fact that he was the reason for their current position.

A lot of people in the world repent, but there is no stories more beautiful than that of the repent of Al-Hurr ibn Yazid Al-Riyahi.

