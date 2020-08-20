Friday prayers held in Egypt after a five-month suspension due to corona

SHAFAQNA- The ‌‌Egyptian Minister of Endowments, Mohammed Mukhtar Juma, said the Crisis Management Committee in the Council of Ministers had decided to hold Friday prayers again in the mosques designated by the Ministry of Endowments starting on Friday, August 28th.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting Al-Quds Al-Arabi, the Egyptian Minister of Endowments announced five rules for holding Friday prayers, which include a commitment to all actions related to holding daily prayers, including keeping a distance, wearing a mask, bringing a personal prayer rug, opening the mosques exactly ten minutes before the prayer and closing it immediately after the prayer, staying confined within the places provided according to the measures of social distance and it is mandatory that the sermon of the Friday prayer lasts about 10 minutes.

These rules also include not opening the sanitary facilities of the mosques, museums and not allowing visiting shrines, not allowing any social occasions occur such as rejoicing ceremonies or mourning rituals and not allowing the occurrence of the funeral prayer in the mosque.

