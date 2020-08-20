Date :Thursday, August 20th, 2020 | Time : 15:31 |ID: 162884 | Print

Organization of Islamic Conference launches media forum

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Conference launched  its media forum.

The forum focuses on the issues of interfaith and intercultural harmony, promoting dialogue, and improving the images of Muslims and Islam.

Representatives of state news agencies from member countries, ministers and other stakeholders are participating in the forum, according to a statement, AA reported.

 

You might also like
Commissioner reprimanded for post on Muslim congresswoman
The Purpose of Marriage
Bosnia remembers Srebrenica: 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed in 1995 genocide
A woman from Thailand Embraces Islam in Mashhad
The Birth of Lady Zainab (as)
Bangladesh bomb attack on Shia Muslims at Ashura
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *