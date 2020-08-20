https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/bloc.jpg 486 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-20 15:31:522020-08-20 15:31:52Organization of Islamic Conference launches media forum
Organization of Islamic Conference launches media forum
SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Conference launched its media forum.
The forum focuses on the issues of interfaith and intercultural harmony, promoting dialogue, and improving the images of Muslims and Islam.
Representatives of state news agencies from member countries, ministers and other stakeholders are participating in the forum, according to a statement, AA reported.
