Germany records highest daily COVID-19 cases since April

SHAFAQNA- 1707 new Coronavirus cases have been recorded in Germany in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April.

The latest figures, from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, bring to 228,621 the number of infections in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The daily record of new cases in Germany is just over 6,000, registered in early April. Ten new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,253, Al Jazeera reported.

