Female Iraqi activist killed by unknown gunmen

SHAFAQNA- A female activist has been killed in the Iraqi city of Basra,when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car she was in.

Reham Yacoub, a doctor and activist , was shot by an assault rifle-brandishing gunman on the back of a motorcycle on Wednesday. Three women in the car at the time were wounded, one died later, according to Al Jazeera.

Reham Yacoub’s killing marks the third attack in Basra in less than a week where activists have been targeted.