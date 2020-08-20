Date :Thursday, August 20th, 2020 | Time : 20:02 |ID: 162926 | Print

🔴 Live: Manchester Islamic Centre mourning ceremony, 1st night, Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Manchester Islamic Centre online mourning programme, on 1st night of Muharram 2020.

 

You might also like
Today: Live discussion on “The Blessings of Wilayah”
Live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir
AIM holds online event 'Spiritual Reflections' every Tuesday
Live recitation of Dua Arafah
AIM holds online discussion on ‘Ramadan Message’ every Monday
Virtual programs to celebrate Eid al-Adha
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *