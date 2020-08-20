Date :Thursday, August 20th, 2020 | Time : 18:33 |ID: 162935 | Print

🔴 Live: Islamic Centre Hamburg mourning ceremony, 1st night, Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center Hamburg online mourning programme, on 1st night of Muharram 2020.

 

You might also like
Today: Live recitation of Dua Tawassul
Live recitation of Dua Arafah
en.shafaqna-Global campaign to Fly The Flag in solidarity with Palestine for Quds Day 2020 +Photos Global campaign to Fly the Flag in solidarity with Palestine for Quds Day 2020 + Photos
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s important Fatwa on mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram 1442 AH
Today: Live Recitation on Blessed Eve of 15th Sha'ban
Video: Is Islam compatible with Feminism?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *