Trump reaffirms commitment to withdrawing US troops from Iraq

SHAFAQNA– US President Donald Trump met with Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi prime minister, at the White House on Thursday.

The official Iraqi News Agency stated that “Al-Kadhimi succeeded in leading the strategic dialogue to obtain an American withdrawal from Iraq,” explaining that “the Iraqi and American sides emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.”

It added, “The two parties have agreed to form a special team to discuss mechanisms and timings for the redeployment of the international coalition forces led by the USA outside Iraq.”

“This is a man I get along with very well,” Trump said of al-Kadhimi. A few second later, he added. “We’re getting out rapidly.”

Trump affirmed his “commitment to the rapid exit of the international coalition forces over a period of three years.”

It continued that “Washington confirmed its support for Al-Kadhimi’s plans to reform the Iraqi economy,” noting that “Baghdad and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to support the health sector in Iraq”, Shafaq News reported.