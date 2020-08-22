https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shia.multimedia.team-20200821-0002.jpg 720 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-22 09:16:572020-08-22 10:11:27Video: Why do we begin mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S) from 1st of Muharram?
Video: Why do we begin mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S) from 1st of Muharram?
SHAFAQNA- Why do we begin mourning for Imam Hussain’s (AS) tragedy that occurred on the 10th of Muharram from the 1st of Muharram?
Seyyed Mahdi Modarresi answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!