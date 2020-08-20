OneShiaOneMessage/ Labbayk Ya Hussain (A.S)

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/imamhussainorg-20200821-0005.jpg 568 853 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-20 23:58:232020-08-20 23:58:23OneShiaOneMessage/ Labbayk Ya Hussain (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is several Instagram posts by message of Labbay Ya Hussain (A.S):
This Muharram, in the memory and remembrance of the Holy Household and the month, dedicated to Imam Hussain (as), while we are not in the land of Karbala, our hearts are and will always be with Imam Hussain (as) and the message that he dedicated his life to. #labbaykayahussain
